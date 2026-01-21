Channel Africa Podcast

Donald Trump's attitude towards Africa

Tensions rise in Cameroon as Biya’s inauguration proceeds amid protests, disputed elections

Evolution of coups in Africa 

Challenges confronting the longevity of political leadership within Africa's political landscape

What does Kizza Besigye's case reflect the current state of democracy in Uganda as the country head to the 2026 elections?

Job Sikhala talks 595 days in detention, politics & the price he paid for truth

Job Sikhala talks 595 days in detention, politics & the price he paid for truth

Breaking Barriers: Yvonne Mpambara takes on Museveni and Uganda’s political titans ahead of 2026 elections

Empowering women economically

Peter Ndoro is in conversation with former South African Ambassador to the United States of America H.E Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

Buhari Greatest leader of all time: Brig Gen S.K Osman 

Africa’s Financial Future: Dr Arunma Oteh’s Game-Changing Vision

Democracy dying in Africa as AU fails: Ian Khama

Peter Ndoro in conversation with Malawi's Minister of Higher Education Dr Jessie Kabwila ahead of the elections

Struggle, Survival, Service: Ambassador Twala’s Life Story

Peter Ndoro in conversation with seventh Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

